UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 26 Advini SA :
* FY net income group share of 4.6 million euros ($5.0 million) versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.37 euros per share, up 15.6 percent
* For 2015, anticipates another year of growth in activity and results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources