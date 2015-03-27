Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 27 Fincantieri SpA
* Announces order for five next-generation ships for Carnival Corporation
* Agreement between two companies also includes options for additional ship builds in coming years
* Strategic memorandum of agreement signed for five next-generation cruise ships, to be built over 2019-2022
* New ships to operate in Carnival Corporation's established markets in North America and Europe, as well as in newer ones, such as China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.