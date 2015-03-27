March 27 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* FY revenue $311.3 million versus $300.2 million year ago

* FY profit before income tax $100.5 million versus $195.1 year ago

* Sees net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 to be better than the result reported in 2014

* At AGM on June 3, 2015, an ordinary dividend of $1.00 per share and a special final dividend of $3.00 per share in respect of FY 2014 will be proposed