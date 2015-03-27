UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* FY revenue $311.3 million versus $300.2 million year ago
* FY profit before income tax $100.5 million versus $195.1 year ago
* Sees net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 to be better than the result reported in 2014
* At AGM on June 3, 2015, an ordinary dividend of $1.00 per share and a special final dividend of $3.00 per share in respect of FY 2014 will be proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.