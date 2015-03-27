Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 27 Basware Oyj :
* Basware signs e-invoicing agreement for delivery of e-invoicing services with multinational engineering and electronics company in Germany
* Value of agreement exceeds 650,000 euros ($703,365) over three years
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order