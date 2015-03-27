BRIEF-Ezwelfare changes CEO to Cho Hyeon Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the company to Cho Hyeon Chul from Kim Sang Yong, effective March 24
March 27 Mavshack publ AB :
* Issues prospectus regarding rights issue of up to 31.9 million Swedish crowns ($3.71 million)
* Subscription price is 4.50 crowns/share; 5 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 1 new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6088 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.