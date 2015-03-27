March 27 Turbon AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 10.7 million euros ($12 million) (previous year: 5.9 million euros)

* FY revenue 107.9 million euros (last year 75.4 million euros)

* FY 2014 consolidated net income amounted to 7.0 million euros after 3.2 million euros in the previous year

* Plans for 2015 consolidated sales of 105 million euros, and profit before tax of 6.5 million euros