BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 27 Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd :
* Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Has considered proposed merger and its merits, and has decided not to proceed
* Board has therefore terminated its engagement with AfriSam
* Shareholders are no longer required to exercise caution when dealing in securities of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing