BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 27 AfriSam :
* Co, PPC have not been able to reach consensus on terms of merger and therefore have, for now, terminated their discussions
* Will continue implementing its growth strategy of sustainable, value enhancement for all stakeholders
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing