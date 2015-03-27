March 27 Latvijas Balzams AS :

* Says ban on sale of "Stolichnaya" and "Moskovskaya" in the Benelux countries will not affect business of Latvijas Balzams

* Says volumes produced for distribution in the Benelux countries are insignificant and this decision will not affect the business operations of the company Source text - bit.ly/1BPB79l

