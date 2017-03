March 27 Sanofi :

* Says Gardasil 9, new HPV vaccine from Sanofi Pasteur MSD granted positive opinion by European Ccommittee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

* Says European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted this week positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Gardasil 9, a 9-valent HPV vaccine Source text: prn.to/1BtGOKf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)