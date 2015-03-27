Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 IFM Immobilien AG :
* FY revenue of about 2.14 million euros ($2 million) versus 3.93 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT of around 2.19 million euros (previous year: -3.62 million euros) and result of around 14.59 million euros (previous year: -7.89 million euros)
* To pay dividend of 0.16 euros per share
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.