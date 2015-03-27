Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Idsud SA :
* FY net income of 1.6 million euros ($1.75 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* FY revenue of 870,000 euros versus 846,000 euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.60 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1FSjaif Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.