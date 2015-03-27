Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Immobel SA :
* Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.80 euro gross per share
* FY result from continuing operations 20 million euros ($21.84 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 31.6 million euros versus 27.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1GxlB90 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.