Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 27 Pharmagest Interactive SA :
* FY net income group share 17.0 million euros ($18.56 million) versus 15.8 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend up 16 pct to 2.90 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order