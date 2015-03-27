Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 27 Archos SA :
* FY net loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.18 million) versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* Sees double digit growth in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order