Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* Decides to increase authorized capital by 6.7 million euros by issuing 23,220,000 ordinary shares with nominal value 0.29 euros per share
* To distribute issued shares to the shareholders free of charge in proportion to the total nominal value of shares owned by them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.