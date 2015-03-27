Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Uk Arsagera OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue (excluding vat) to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 19.39 million roubles ($337,570) versus 19.65 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net loss to RAS of 13.4 million roubles versus profit of 5.8 million roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1MbG5c1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.