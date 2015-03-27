Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Ozak Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Secures $3 million loan from Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi with 2.9 percent interest rate and 3 months maturity
* To use credit for ongoing projects
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.