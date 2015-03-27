Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 27 Immofinanz AG
* Redemption of treasury shares
* 44,534,312 treasury shares of company have been redeemed effective as of 27 march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.