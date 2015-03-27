March 27 mobilezone AG :

* Acquires einsAmobile GmbH in Germany

* Acquired a 100 per cent stake in German telecommunications provider einsAmobile GmbH based in Obertshausen

* Acquisition price is anticipated at 70 million Swiss francs ($73 million)

* Part of this was paid in cash, part in Mobilezone shares, which are subject to a tiered lock-up agreement