March 30 Diploma Plc

* Revenues for six months ending 31 March 2015 are expected to be ca. 9% ahead of comparable period

* On an underlying basis, after adjusting for impact of currencies and acquisitions, revenues are expected to increase by ca. 2%.

* Transactional impact from currency depreciation on life sciences businesses has contributed to a slightly lower group operating margin, as anticipated