March 30 Quindell Plc :
* Proposed sale of professional services division
* For an initial cash consideration of 637 million pounds
and further contingent cash consideration payable in respect of
future settlement of its clients' noise induced hearing loss
("NIHL") cases
* Today entered into a conditional sale and purchase
agreement to dispose of professional services division ("PSD")
to Slater and Gordon Limited
* Board also announces a clear strategy for group should
disposal complete
* Quindell will be focused on its range of technology
businesses with strong growth potential, disposing of non-core
businesses and returning proceeds to shareholders
* Majority of cash proceeds from disposal to fund
substantial return of capital to shareholders, expected in
second half of 2015
* Board will take appropriate action to deliver shareholder
value from non-core assets
* Total cash amount payable to Quindell is approximately 649
million pounds.
* Should disposal complete, Robert Fielding, group chief
executive officer, will resign from board
