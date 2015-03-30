UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Kingfisher Plc
* Notes statement of ANPF (an organisation controlled by Mr Bricolage's franchisees holding 41.9% of share capital of Bricolage) dated 27 march 2015
* 27 March 2015 statement cites their decision to refuse any extension of 31 March 2015 deadline.
* Anti-Trust clearance will not be obtained by 31 March 2015 and therefore July 2014 agreement will lapse on that date
* Consequently transaction will not proceed. Kingfisher is considering all of its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.