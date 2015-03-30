March 30 Kingfisher Plc

* Notes statement of ANPF (an organisation controlled by Mr Bricolage's franchisees holding 41.9% of share capital of Bricolage) dated 27 march 2015

* 27 March 2015 statement cites their decision to refuse any extension of 31 March 2015 deadline.

* Anti-Trust clearance will not be obtained by 31 March 2015 and therefore July 2014 agreement will lapse on that date

* Consequently transaction will not proceed. Kingfisher is considering all of its options