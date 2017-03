March 30 Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc

* Has been unable to Repay Hillside International Holdings Limited's £5m loan and accrued interest

* Hillside has exercised security over shares of Shaft Sinkers Management Co and Shaft Sinkers Belgium

* In circumstances, board will take steps to wind company up as soon as practicable