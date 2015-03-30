Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 30 Vectron Systems AG :
* FY sales up by 4.7 percent to 22.4 million euros ($24 million)
* FY net income rises to 521,000 euros after 374,000 euros year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order