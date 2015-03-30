March 30 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Taking advantage of strong capital markets in Switzerland
to refinance its existing debt facilities with a new CHF 1.885
bn package
* Impact of non-cash flow interest charge through income
statement on ineffective interest rate swap position expected to
be about CHF 25 m as at 31 March 2015 before tax and CHF 20 m
after tax
* Total balance sheet derivative liability as at 31 march is
estimated at between CHF 30 m and CHF 40 m with last year CHF 3
m
* A revised total USD 139 m 5 year amortising facility will
be put in place for UAE business
