March 30 PKC Group Oyj :

* Signed a frame agreement on March 28, 2015 to establish a joint venture with Jiangsu Huakai Wire Harness Co. Ltd. (Huakai), a Chinese commercial vehicle EDS supplier

* Says joint venture is accomplished through a new company that will be established by Huakai in Danyang, Jiangsu Province in China with an equity value of 150 million yuan ($24.15 million) / 22 million euros

* Joint venture is estimated not to have a significant impact on PKC Group's 2015

