UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 PKC Group Oyj :
* Signed a frame agreement on March 28, 2015 to establish a joint venture with Jiangsu Huakai Wire Harness Co. Ltd. (Huakai), a Chinese commercial vehicle EDS supplier
* Says joint venture is accomplished through a new company that will be established by Huakai in Danyang, Jiangsu Province in China with an equity value of 150 million yuan ($24.15 million) / 22 million euros
* Joint venture is estimated not to have a significant impact on PKC Group's 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.