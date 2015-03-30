March 30 Vodafone Group Plc
* Agreement with Visa & Carta re Vodafone wallet
* Following new agreements with Visa and Carta Worldwide,
bank card payments via Vodafone wallet will be enabled in
European markets from Q2 of 2015 onwards
* Payments are automatically debited from selected bank
cards, which are protected with a user-defined 4-digit pin for
higher value payments
* Evolution of Vodafone wallet is part of vodafone mcommerce
strategy designed to provide a mobile alternative to coins,
banknotes and plastic cards
* Contactless card payments enabled on Vodafone wallet with
Visa and Carta Worldwide
