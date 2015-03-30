March 30 Ecsponent Ltd

* FY EPS is expected to increase by between 135% and 155%, resulting in an eps of between 1.125 cents and 1.220 cents per share

* FY HEPS is expected to increase by between 65% and 85%, resulting in a heps of between 0.868 cents and 0.973 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)