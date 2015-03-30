Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 30 Wind Mobile SA :
* Its unit, Software Mind SA, signs a cooperation agreement with Matrix based in Israel
* Matrix will be responsible for selling LiveBank platform in Israel
* Matrix employs over 7,000 IT specialists and operates in Israeli IT sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order