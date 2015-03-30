March 30 Hortico SA :

* Signs a credit agreement with ING Bank Slaski SA for 11.8 million zlotys ($3.1 million) until Dec. 31, 2024

* The loan bears a WIBOR interest rate plus the bank's margin

* The loan has been given to purchase Przedsiebiorstwo Nasiennictwa Ogrodniczego i Szkolkarstwa (PNOS) in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7753 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)