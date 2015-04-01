UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 J Boutaris & Son Holding SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 13 million euros ($13.98 million) versus 12.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 2.2 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 0.3 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.25 million euros same to year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NBdwQG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.