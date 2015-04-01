BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological And Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic T :
* FY 2014 turnover at 116.5 million euros versus 107.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 17.2 million euros versus 17 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 6 million euros ($6.45 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 4.9 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HiugdA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: