UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
April 1 Gr Sarantis SA :
* Says agreed to buy AVA rights in Greece from Procter & Gamble, to be completed on April 30, 2015
* Says to begin operating AVA from May 1, 2015
* Says cost of transaction is 3.49 million euros ($3.75 million)
* Says AVA rights purchase is part of the group's developing strategy, enforces its product portfolio
* Says AVA is a well known cleaning liquids brand in Greece
Source text: bit.ly/1BLfp6E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.