BRIEF-Beijing Supermap Software sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 315.4 pct to 345.3 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 315.4 percent to 345.3 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 7.8 million yuan
March 31 Splendid Medien AG :
* FY revenue 66.0 million euros ($71.23 million) versus 54.9 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT 2.0 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 0.9 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.05 euros per share
* Sees for FY 2015 revenue of between 57 million euros and 62 million euros, operating EBIT between 3.5 million euros and 4.5 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1NBOHpE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 315.4 percent to 345.3 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 7.8 million yuan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Daily Mail and General Trust's (DMGT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. DMGT's rating reflects a balance between a portfolio of cash generative business-to-business (B2B) assets that are exposed to growth markets, a sizeable exposure to print advertising and circulation at the company's dmg media