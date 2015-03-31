March 31 Romande Energie Holding SA :

* FY 2014 net loss of 147 million Swiss francs ($151.58 million) was therefore reported for 2014, on a 0.9 pct increase in revenues to 583 million Swiss francs

* Expects 2015 operating profits to be in line with figures reported for 2014

* FY EBIT rose by 36.5 pct to 94 million Swiss francs

* Will recommend payment of an ordinary dividend of 30 Swiss francs per share, which is unchanged from 2013