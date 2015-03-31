BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Orpea SA :
* Reports FY attributable net profit of 136.3 million euros ($147.11 million) versus 116.9 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.80 euro per share for FY 2014, compared with 0.70 euro per share a year ago
($1 = 0.9265 euros)
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuWxwX) Further company coverage: