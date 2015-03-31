March 31 Koninklijke Philips NV
* Philips to sell majority interest in combined LED
components and automotive lighting business to consortium led by
GO Scale Capital
* Consortium led by GO Scale Capital through which they will
acquire an 80.1 pct interest in Philips' combined led components
and automotive lighting business
* Philips retaining remaining 19.9 pct interest
* Transaction values business at an enterprise value of
approximately usd 3.3 billion.
* Philips expects to receive cash proceeds, before tax and
transaction related costs, of approximately usd 2.8 billion and
a deferred contingent payment of up to usd 100 million.
* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2015,
subject to closing conditions, including customary regulatory
approvals
* New company will continue under name Lumileds, led by CEO
Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre
* Philips' lighting solutions business will remain an
important customer of Lumileds and will continue existing
innovation and supply partnership
* Sonny WU, co-founder and managing director of GSR Ventures
and chairman of GO Scale Capital, who will serve as interim
chairman of Lumileds
* Following separation of Lumileds, Philips Lighting will
focus on exciting and growing lighting solutions markets
* Philips will transition lighting solutions business into a
separate legal structure
* It is current intention to effectuate separation through
an initial public offering, although other options will continue
to be reviewed
