BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Lifewatch AG :
* Adjusted EBITDA in 2014 of $11 million equivalent to a margin of 11.2 pct
* FY net loss of $2.73 million (2013: net profit $2.92 million)
* Outlook: revenue growth of 10 pct to 15 pct in 2015 with improved EBIT and EBITDA
* Targeting 2015 EBIT and EBITDA margins at levels seen in second half of 2014, with non-adjusted net income being positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuWxwX) Further company coverage: