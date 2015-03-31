UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Aryzta AG :
* Aryzta says has entered into exclusive talks for strategic investment with Lion Capital in speciality premium French food business
* Would acquire a 49 pct shareholding in Picard for consideration of 446.6 million euros ($481.79 million) , largely funded with the net proceeds from the Origin placement (about 400 million euros, net of fees and taxes) Source text - bit.ly/1xuEXJQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.