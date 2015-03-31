March 31 Unibail-Rodamco

* Unibail-Rodamco and CCIR enter into an agreement with Charterhouse pursuant to which it offers to acquire a stake in Comexposium

* Unibail and CCIR have entered into exclusivity with charterhouse, pursuant to which Charterhouse has offered to acquire Unibail-Rodamco's 50% stake in Comexposium

* Offer values comexposium at 550 mn

* Unibail-Rodamco and the CCIR have granted Charterhouse an exclusivity period

* Signing of the final and binding documentation expected in Q2 2015. Further company coverage: