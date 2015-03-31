Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Cenit AG :
* FY sales revenue of 123.394 million euros (2013: 118.921 million euros / 3.8 pct up)
* Proposes dividend of 0.90 euros per share
* FY 2014 orders received amounted to 122.552 million euros (2013: 111.824 million euros)
* FY EBIT of 9.328 million euros (2013: 8.331 million euros / up 12.0 pct)
* Sees FY 2015 total sales growth of up to 3 pct and earnings growth of about 5 pct from both business segments
* Orders in hand on Dec. 31, 2014 totaled 34.578 million euros (2013: 36.868 million euros)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order