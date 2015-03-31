UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 31 Shanks Group Plc
* Trading performance across group has been broadly in line with board's expectations
* Expects to report further non-trading or exceptional items in second half amounting to approximately £20m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.