Fitch Affirms UK's DMGT at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Daily Mail and General Trust's (DMGT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. DMGT's rating reflects a balance between a portfolio of cash generative business-to-business (B2B) assets that are exposed to growth markets, a sizeable exposure to print advertising and circulation at the company's dmg media