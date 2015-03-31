METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Simon Murray, company's non-executive chairman is to retire from board
* Andrew Simon will assume role of interim non-executive chairman with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.