March 31 Churchill Mining Plc

* Co has included within interim accounts a provision of $140,000 in relation to any potential fine

* Loss for half year was $1,055,727 or 0.85c per ordinary share (Dec. 2013: $904,554 or 0.73c per share)

* Ultimate level of any potential fine determined by AIM disciplinary committee may be materially higher or lower than $140,000