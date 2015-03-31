March 31 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd Medical receives 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.74 million) in a direct issue

* Has accepted an offer from a group of international institutional investors, previously not shareholders in Diamyd Medical, to issue 2,000,000 new B shares in a direct placement at 7.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6327 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)