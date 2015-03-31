BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Diamyd Medical receives 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.74 million) in a direct issue
* Has accepted an offer from a group of international institutional investors, previously not shareholders in Diamyd Medical, to issue 2,000,000 new B shares in a direct placement at 7.50 crowns per share
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23