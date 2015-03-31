Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* FY 2014 EBITDA 11.7 million euros ($12.6 million), up 15 percent year on year
* FY 2014 net profit 4.1 million euros, up 48 percent year on year
* FY 2014 revenue 78.1 million euros, up 20 percent year on year
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend 0.047 euro per share (1,489,900 euros in total) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order