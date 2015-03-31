UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Faurecia SA :
* Signs broad partnership agreement with Dongfeng Motor Corporation
* Agreement through the creation of a JV that will serve Dongfeng and its automotive partners
* Objective of two partners is that annual sales for this joint venture will reach around 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) in medium term
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.