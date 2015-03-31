BRIEF-Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering
* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50
March 31 Scandidos AB :
* Says has been selected by Accuray as supplier of measurement system Delta4 Phantom Source text: bit.ly/1BLhTTx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 12,200 shares of common stock of Opko Health Inc as of March 23 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuWxwX) Further company coverage: